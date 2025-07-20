Waddell, Mariana



Mariana Waddell, age 89 of Dayton, reunited with her husband, Gailen, on July 12, 2025. She was born on June 28, 1936 in Thorn Hill, TN to the late Ellis Sr. and Julia (Mallicoat) Lakins. In addition to her husband and parents, Mariana was preceded in death by her Louise Dunham, Bonnie Stone, RC Irene Wilson, Billie Willis, Meskel Lakins, Ellis Lakins Jr, Grace Crouch, Janet Walters and Franklin Lakins. She is survived by her two children, Terry (Debbie) Saylor and Kathryn Combs; step-son, Greg (Debbie) Waddell; grandchildren, Adam (Melissa) Waddell, Heather Waddell, Jamey (Christie) Combs, Wesley Saylor, Erin (Kyle) Gamble, Polly Saylor and Joshua (Samantha) Saylor; several great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Carol) Lakins; special friend, Geri Young and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Family will receive guests from 10-11 am on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton and/or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, in Mariana's memory. To share a memory of Mariana or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



