WACZULA, Peggy J.



December 7, 1944 - January 5, 2023



78, a long time resident of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ann (Boratko) Waczula; her nephew, Eric T. Castator; Her niece, Laurie A. Waczula; and her great-niece Haley B. Castator. Peggy is survived by her sisters, Ann Marie Castator, Kathryn (Larry) Homer and Becky Maloney; nieces, Julie (Dominec) Cardwell and Susan Brady; great-nephews, Darrick A. Franklin and Connor Brady; great-nieces, Anna Brady and Sarah Sawin. At the decedent's request, she will be cremated and there is to be no visitation or a celebration of life.

