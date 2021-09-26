VRUDNY, Matthew



"Matthew" means a gift from God. He was truly a gift from God. He was born May 16, 1980, at Kettering Hospital to Dr. Douglas P. Vrudny (deceased) and Sarah Losh Vrudny.



Matthew passed away September 22, 2021. He graduated from Oakwood High School and attended Boundless (Liberty Center). Matthew is survived by his loving mother Sarah, uncles and aunts Mike and Renee' Losh, George and Sandi Losh, Mary and Mike Foreman, Frank and Shirley Vrudny, and Paul and Phyllis Zaffaroni. Matthew is survived by his cousins



Maren and Stanton Willins, Adrienne and Chris Losh-Feick, Jeff Losh, Andy and Karissa Losh, Dr. Theresa Foreman and Philip Scott, David Vrudny, Richard Vrudny, Paul James



Zaffaroni, and Craig Zaffaroni. Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Helen (Watson) Losh, Frank and



Eleanor Vrudny, godmother Carolyn Sue Tankersley, and additional grandparents Ken and Mildred Brown. The family would like to thank the Graceworks Staff, the Boundless



(Liberty Center) Staff, and his wonderful friends and staff at his group home. Thank you Stephanie. Thank you to all of the staff and leadership at Camp Emanuel PO Box 752343 Dayton, Ohio 45475, Recreation Unlimited, and Camp Allyn (Stepping Stones). The family would also like to thank Dr. Pat Dempsy and Dr. Michelle Russell for their great care of Matthew.



Matthew enjoyed root beer floats, GSN, maps, camps, railroad tracks and life. A Gathering of friends and family will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. The family requests no flowers and that donations be made in his memory to Camp Emanuel PO Box 752343 Dayton, Ohio 45475. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com. Masks are



required for this gathering.

