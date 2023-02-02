VOTAW, Daniel Lewis



Age 86 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was born May 10, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Lester and Janice Votaw. Dan graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in the class of 1955. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Dan retired from the United States Post Office after 30 years as a letter carrier and he was a member of the Letter Carrier's Union for 50 years. He was also a life member of both the Shamrock Athletic Club and the Milton Athletic Club. Dan leaves behind his adored wife of 63 years Patricia Lucille Votaw; daughter, Faith Helton; son, Brian (Lisa) Votaw; 8 grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) Gross, Melissa (Justin) Napier, Stephanie (John) Hardin, Jenna (Kristian) Beymer, Kristen (John Kraft) Votaw, Lyndsey (Bradley) Robbins, Matthew (Abbiegail Partee) Votaw and Nathan (Rebecca) Votaw; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Colchin; special niece, Katrina Colchin Lee, who provided so much support in the final months; nephew, Chris Colchin; several nieces and nephews; special friends thought of as sons, Mike Davis and Steve Mann and numerous family and friends. In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Edward "Butch" Votaw; brother-in-law, Jim Colchin and son-in-law, Sidney Helton. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton in Dan's honor. The family would like to thank all the staff that assisted them during their time of need. Visitation will be Monday, February 6, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am at Newcomer



Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Dan will be laid to rest at Heritage Hills Memorial Gardens following the service with full military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

