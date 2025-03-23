Vorndran, James

Vorndran, S.M., Bro. James



Brother James Vorndran, SM passed away on February 22, 2025 at The St. Leonard Community in Centerville, Ohio at the age of 84 with 65 years of religious profession with The Society of Mary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benno and Louise ( Baumgartner) Vorndran. Bro. James was born on July 9, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and met the Society of Mary at North Catholic High School. He professed First Vows in 1959 in Marcy, New York and Perpetual Vows in August 1963 in Dayton, Ohio. Bro. James earned a BS in Education from the University of Dayton and a Nursing degree from Duquesne University. He served as a teacher, librarian, missionary, formator, health care director, parish administrator, spiritual director, prayer mentor and advocate for the blind. Bro. James ministered in Dayton, Covington, Kenya, Malawi, Wailuku, Cupertino and Centerville. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 29 at The Queen of Apostles Chapel on the campus of Mount St. John in Beavercreek. Gathering will be at 9:30am followed by the service at 10:00am. Burial will immediately follow. Luncheon will be served at the Madeline Room. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



