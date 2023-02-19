VONDERBRINK,



Gerald William



Age 95, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. Jerry was born July 5, 1927 to the late Richard and Marguerite (Grady) VonderBrink. He began working at General Electric in accounting, going on to work at the University of Dayton, where he proudly worked his way up to Vice President of Financial Affairs, from 1961 until he retired. There, Jerry was involved with the building of UD Arena, securing the funds to make that happen. A true patriot, Jerry also served in the US Army, where he was stationed in Japan. He was a kind and caring man who never spoke ill of anyone. Jerry enjoyed traveling the world, ballroom dancing, playing bridge and spending time with family. Jerry had a servant's heart, volunteering his Sunday nights at St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton. He served on the Board of Directors for Places, the Dakota Center, and several other non-profit organizations. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Avalon VonderBrink, son David VonderBrink, and brother, Dick VonderBrink. Jerry is survived by his wife, Diane VonderBrink, children Diane (Kerry) Edwards, Phil (Kathy) VonderBrink and Joe (Karen) VonderBrink, grandchildren Rob VonderBrink, Mark (Jen) VonderBrink, Ethan Edwards, Ellen (Evan) Wray, Matt (Krista) VonderBrink, Sarah (Mike Sullivan) VonderBrink, Annie VonderBrink, Kristen VonderBrink and Lauren VonderBrink, 7 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Family will greet friends Friday, February 24, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at UD Chapel Saturday, February 25, at noon. Jerry will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Dayton for their exceptional care of Jerry. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

