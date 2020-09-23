von Haefen, Margaret Joan

VON HAEFEN (nee London), Margaret Joan Margaret Joan von Haefen (née London), 83, passed away on September 17, 2020. The sixth of 12 children, Margaret was born to Robert and Dorothy London on April 7, 1937, in Bejou, Minnesota. After graduating from Mahnomen High School in 1955, she moved to the Twin Cities and eventually met the love of her life, Dieter von Haefen, from Oldenburg, Germany. They married in 1965 and soon had four children in five years. After stops in Milwaukee and Akron, they settled down in the northern suburbs of Cincinnati and in 1976 built the home where they lived for the rest of their lives. Margaret (or Ole to family) was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, traveling, quilting, a good argument, and a competitive game of bridge. Some of her happiest days were spent in northern Minnesota at reunions with the growing families of her brothers and sisters. Not having attended college herself, Margaret worked tirelessly to offer her children that opportunity. They eventually earned nine degrees from six universities. She was so proud. Margaret is preceded in death by her mother, father, and siblings, Bob and Linda. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dieter, her four children, Monica (Jeremy), Lisa, Roger (Julie), and David (Helen) as well as nine siblings. Her seven grandchildren gave her endless joy. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH. 45044, on Wednesday (9/23) from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton Mason Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45011, on Thursday (9/24) at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cincinnati Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

