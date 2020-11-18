VOLLMAN, Michael E. "Mike"



Age 72, of Kettering, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. A visitation will be held from 3-5pm on Friday, November 20, 2020, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING, with a service to be held following the visitation with a livestream available at Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube channel. Burial in Dayton National Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit



