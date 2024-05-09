Voisard, Patricia Hetzel



Patricia Voisard, age 83 of Columbus, Ohio rests in peace. She died on May 6, 2024. Born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Virgil and Dorothy Hetzel and is preceded in death by her sister Bev. She graduated from Kettering High School and Miami-Jacobs College in Dayton, Ohio. Became an RN at the age of 42 and worked at various organizations during her working career before retiring from Bank One (Chase Bank). Devoted wife to William (Bill) since October 8, 1960, and a mother to Mark (deceased) Kathy of Columbus, Doug (Julie) of Otsego MI, Beth Parks of Grand Rapids MI and Nancy St. John of Lewis Center, Ohio. Grandmother to Alex, Aaron, Megan, Nicole, Katie, Ashley, Lauren, Sarah, and Sophie. Great-Grandmother to Hugh, Gretchen, and Clara. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Columbus Ohio and a resident of Wesley Glen Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Columbus Alzheimer's Association, Friends may call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St in Worthington, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday May 10, 2024 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 20 East Dominion St Columbus Ohio 43214 with internment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. For additional details please visit https://www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/



