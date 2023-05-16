Vogt, Dorothy

Vogt (Farley), Dorothy Ann



Born in Dayton, OH May 27th, 1932.



Graduated from Parker High School in 1950.



B.S. in Education from Bowling Green State University of Ohio in 1954. Member of Delta Gamma Sorority. BGSU Homecoming Queen 1953.



Taught at Franklin High School in Franklin, OH from 1954-56. Guidance Counselor and Teacher at Patterson High School in Dayton, OH for 9 years from '56-'65. Taught at North High School in Columbus, OH from '65-'67. Retired to raise a family, spending 16 years ('69-'85) in Toledo, then moving to Upper Arlington where she lived until 2013, spending winters in N. Ft. Myers, FL. She lived in Port Charlotte, FL from 2013-2017. Moved to Gahanna, OH in 2017 where she resided until her death.



Married to Richard W. Vogt 8/7/65 in Dayton, OH. They were married 51 years before Richard's death in 2017.



Member of St. Michaels in Ottawa Hills, OH; St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Upper Arlington, OH; St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Fort Myers, FL; and the Episcopal Church of The Good Shepherd, Punta Gorda, FL.



She is survived by daughters Elizabeth Smith of Maumee, OH, and Rachel (Kim) Niswander of Johnstown, OH, grandchildren Brendan and Aidan Smith, sister Shirley Keefe (Larry), and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Husband, Richard, Brother Jack (Julie) Farley of Bradford, OH, and sister Ruby Brockman of Dayton, OH.



The family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dorothy at Graves' Disease Foundation at http://www.ngdf.org/

