Vogel, Thomas E. "Tom"



Thomas E. Vogel, a highly respected architect, leader, and family man, passed away at the age of 82 on November 25, 2024 in Grantham, New Hampshire. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 13, 1942, he lived a life of purpose, pride, and dedication to both his family and his career.



A graduate of Hamilton Taft High School (Class of 1960), Tom went on to earn a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Ohio University and later a Master of Science in Total Quality from Anna Maria College.



His professional journey began at Steffian Bradley Associates and was further honed at Shepley Bulfinch Richardson & Abbott. In 1997, he achieved one of his career highlights when he became President and CEO of SMMA, which was ranked the largest architectural and engineering firm in Boston at that time. Later, as Director of the New England Regional Office at Burt Hill Kosar Rittelmann Associates, Tom opened the Boston office, cementing his legacy in the architecture world.



Beyond his professional accomplishments, Tom was deeply dedicated to his family which he created with his beloved wife of over sixty years, Claire (Anderson) Vogel. Together they shared a life filled with love, adventure, and shared passions; they built memories that will be cherished for generations. He is survived by Claire, and their daughter Alisa (and Richard) Bradley, son Eric Vogel, and his beloved grandchildren: Benjamin (and Kelly) Bradley, Alexander (and Jackie) Bradley, Hannah (and Forrest) Otsuka, and Jonathan (and Victoria) Bradley. He was also a proud great-grandfather to Olive and Avery.



Tom had a deep love for history, books, and learning. His fascination with birds and the natural world, along with his passion for boating in Boston Harbor and fishing with his family at Eastman Lake, were central to his personal life. He was an avid traveler both domestically and internationally, sharing stories and experiences with his children and his grandchildren. A frequent visitor to museums, he enjoyed learning and discussing art and history. Tom had many fond memories of hunting birds with his dog, Ginger, and was especially proud to see his grandsons achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.



Throughout his life, Tom was a dedicated supporter of his family's endeavors, always offering encouragement and love. He attended every one of his grandchildren's weddings and was steadfast in his support of their educational pursuits. For over a decade, he proudly supported sending his grandchildren to summer camp, ensuring they experienced the same joy and growth that he valued so much.



Tom was predeceased by his mother, Thelma (Sheley) Vogel, father, Howard Vogel, and brother, Fred Vogel.



A private celebration of life will be held by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH or Alzeimer's Disease Research in Clarksburg, MD.



Tom Vogel's life was a testament to the values of hard work, love, and legacy. He leaves behind a profound impact on his family, friends, and the architectural community, as well as a cherished memory that will continue to inspire those who knew him.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com