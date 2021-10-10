VITALI, Charlotte M.



88, of Centerville, Ohio, the Queen of DIY, was born on the 30th of June, 1933, in Danville, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Gus and Helen Abromaitis. She graduated from Lanphier High School in Springfield, Illinois, where she met Ezio, her husband of 70 years who survives her. She was a life-long learner and doer, never having seen a challenge she believed couldn't be met. Her three big passions were music, gardening and family. Her meticulous garden was always a sight to be held and no one moved more rocks than her! Charlotte was an accomplished pianist, having played since the age of 5 and never passed up an opportunity to play at home, teach someone how to play, or have a sing-a-long at family gatherings. She fostered her love of music to her children and grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. Her favorite way of getting together was an old fashioned picnic, whenever and wherever one could be had. She believed that family was the most important thing and was the center of her life. She was active in her community, giving many hours to the food bank. She is survived by her children Helisa Serey (Rick), Gus (Sheila), Vickie, and Jay (Kristen), 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Fox (James) of Peoria, Illinois, sister-in-law Nora Pokora of Springfield, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she was very proud. The family is grateful for the care she received from Tapestry and Saint Leonards as well as the staff at Miami Valley Hospital. Visitation will take place at Church of the Incarnation on Monday the 11th of October at 10:00 a.m., with a funeral Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, American Lung Association or the Miami Valley Food Bank. Condolences may be sent to



