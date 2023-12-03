Visnich, Samantha Jean "Sammie"



Samantha Jean Visnich, "Sammie," age 22 of Kettering, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023. She was born June 4, 2001 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Sammie attended Bellbrook City Schools and subsequently graduated from Centerville High School Class of 2019. She enjoyed hanging out with her friends, and will be remembered for being artistic, creative, vibrant, and generous. Sammie is survived by her mother, Jean W. Visnich; father, Brock A. Visnich; brother, Val K. Visnich; paternal grandparents, Christine & Rudy Visnich; aunt, Valerie S. Jobe; uncle, Wirt R. Williams; cousins, Christopher Jobe and Kara Jobe; great uncle, Dr. Rev. Bruce A. (Karen) Henderson; as well as many extended relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jean & Wirt Williams Sr.. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



