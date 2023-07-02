Vision, Michael "Mick"



Vision, Michael (Mick) age 84 of Centerville passed away at his home on Thursday, June 29th. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Frances Vision and his grandson, Seth Vision. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Susan Vision; sons Lou (Faith) of Dayton and Nick of Cincinnati; grandchildren Zach (Ft. Drum, NY) and Mia (Chicago, IL); and brother Al (Lois) of Pinellas Park, FL.



Born in Chicago, IL on July 21, 1938, Mick moved with his family to St. Petersburg, FL where he spent his youth. He was a PROUD graduate of the University of Florida (1960) where he met the love of his life, his wife Susan. They were married July 20, 1963 in St. Petersburg, FL.



Mick graduated from the U.S. Navy's OCS program in 1962 and his naval career spanned over three decades as a Surface Warfare Office and Diver (active duty) and a Blue & Gold Officer for the U.S. Naval Academy (reservist). He also spent 20 years as a U.S. Postal Inspector serving the Reading and Philadelphia, PA and Baltimore, MD offices, before moving to the Dayton area to be close to his boys and grandchildren.



Mick's interests included a life-long love of golf, cheering on his Florida Gators, watching his sons wrestle, being with his grandkids, and enjoying life to its fullest with his family and friends.



A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Friday, July 7th at 1pm at Bethany Village's Wholeness of Life Center in the Crescent Crossing Building (6430 Inner Mission Way). Donations may be made in Mick's memory to Graceworks (Meditation Room for Bethany Village), 6451 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



