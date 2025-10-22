Virginia Longmire

Longmire, Virginia Anne



Virginia Anne Longmire, 87, of Madison Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2025. Born on January 19, 1938, Virginia lived most of her life in Madison Township, where she was known for her kind heart, adventurous spirit, and lifelong curiosity.



Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Longmire; her daughter, Amy Ring; her grandson, Randy Ring; sister, Marilyn Otto and nephews, Jeff Smith and Steven Smith . She is survived by her son, Greg Knotts; her grandson, Greg Ring; her brother, Richard Smith; and several nieces and nephews, including Darryl (Jennifer) Smith and Charles Otto.



A lifelong member of Trenton Mennonite Church, Virginia found strength and community in her faith. She was curious and adventurous, always eager to try new things, but her greatest passion throughout her life was gardening. Her love for tending to plants and watching them grow reflected the same care and patience she extended to those around her. Family and friends will remember Virginia for her warmth, resilience, and the gentle joy she brought to every gathering.



A Graveside Service will be held at Hickory Flat Cemetery, Trenton, Ohio at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 25, 2025 with Pastor Jason Pauley officiating. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



