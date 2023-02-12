VIRGILIO, Larry J.



Age 79 of Centerville passed away peacefully February 6th. He is survived by his wife, of over 56 years, JoAnne, son Stephen Virgilio, wife Amy, granddaughter Alyssa Virgilio, sister Gail Florence and husband Brian, sister Krista Bigham and husband Troy, nieces Holly and Lindsey, nephews Tom and Jim.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Virginia Virgilio, son Chad Virgilio. Larry was retired from General Motors. Larry previously owned and operated Make a Memory Travel agency. Larry was the Pickleball ambassador for Dayton and surrounding area. He was interested in developing Pickleball courts. He had a passion for pickle ball and introducing others to the sport. He loved bicycling and organizing weekly rides for friends.



A visitation for Larry will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will follow Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 12:00 PM. Pastor Dave Ringhiser will be officiating. A burial will follow service at Valley View Memorial Gardens.



In Lieu of flowers make donations to USA Pickleball Association, P.O. Box 7354, Surprise, AZ 85374 or SICSA in Larry's



Memory.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Virgilio family.

