Weathers, Violet



Violet Weathers (née Colquitt) was born to John and Ethel Colquitt of Meansville, GA, on October 29, 1928. She completed her life's journey in Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday, December 18, 2025, at the golden age of 97. Known and loved by many, she was steadfast in her faith and ministry. Violet served as the family's penultimate and loving matriarch-voice of reason and a gentle hand of guidance, always working to ensure a foundation of trust and solidarity.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie, and their children: Harris, Ethel, Elaine, and Barry. She is survived by many, including her son Richard Weahers; grandchildren: Erica Weathers-Jones, Tonya (James) Demmitt, Hershaba Weathers, Michael Weahers, Brandon (Nicole) Weathers, Malon (Carmen) Fletcher, Marc Fletcher, Rachel Weathers, Judah Weathers, Bryan Weathers, Vanessa Weathers, Melinda Burdell, James Weahers, Jamila (Rashon) Weathers-Martin, Akinlana Weathers, and Sahalla Nickerson; thirty-two great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.



What remains is not only a host of loving relatives but also her enduring legacy of hope, memories of boundless resilience, and the wisdom of compromise when necessary. Most importantly, she leaves the example of how to lead always in love and light-even when it seemed nearly impossible.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead spend time with those you love.



Family and friends will gather in her memory on January 31, 2026, at 422 West Euclid Ave, Springfield, OH. Please email hershaba@kaneeah.com or text/call 857-991-6176 to RSVP or for more information.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 24, 2026 at the Kingdom Hall, 1601 Innisfallen Ave, Springfield, OH 45506. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace, Springfield.



