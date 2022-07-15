VIENHAUS, Betty Lee



79, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away July 12, 2022, in Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, Ohio. She was born March 26, 1943, in Ury, West Virginia, the daughter of Alex and Myrtle (Tyree) Smith. Betty was a member of the Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with her family, and playing Skip-Bo with her sister Annabell. Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Steve Vienhaus; one daughter, Stephenie Haythe; several grandchildren; siblings, Annabell Oty, Freeman Smith, David Smith, and Michael Minick (Crystal); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Ramsey; brothers, Emery Smith, William Doss Smith, and Earl Eugene Smith; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday in the Cornerstone Pentecostal Church of God, 3318 Dayton Road, Springfield, Ohio, with Pastor John Rice officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Pentecostal Church of God in Betty's memory. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

