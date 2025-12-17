SCHLOTTERBACK, Victor K.



Lt, Col, (Ret.) Victor Schlotterback (Vic),92 of Riverside Oh., passed away peacefully Dec.12,2025 surrounded by his loving family.



Born March 30,1933 in Ligonier, In. Son of Melvin C.Schlotterback and Mary J. (Kitson) Schlotterback.



Victor was a 1951 graduate of Ligonier High School and attended Wabash College before enlisting into the United States Air Force in 1953.



He married Georgann Heininger in 1955 before moving to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he was stationed at Ladd AFB. One of his duties there was patrolling the Alaskan coast as a Radar Operator in a "Scorpion" F89.



He was stationed many places throughout his 20 years of service, including an advisor in Vietnam and an exchange officer in England's RAF. While he was in England he and his wife were privileged to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. He then was stationed to Dayton, Ohio, where he continued his service at DESC until his retirement in 1973. He then continued there as a supply officer until 1996.



Vic was very proud to serve his country as he loved to travel, enjoy rooting on his NY Yankees and Indiana Hoosiers. He also loved bowling and golfing with his buddies.



He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Kitson (Jackie).



Survived by his wife of 70 years Jan, daughters Vicky Ernst(Steve), Mary Jo Alexander (Rick) and Lori Schlotterback, "Loving Caregiver".



Grandchildren, Kristy France (Josh), Stephen Ernst(Christina), John Ernst and Marcus Comstock. Also six great-grandchildren.



His brother Robert Kitson(Judy) of Syracuse, IN., plus many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the Hospice of Dayton for the loving care he received, his last days with us.



Vic was a smart man that knew the appropriate response to whatever his wife would ask...."Yes Dear".



In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Hospice. Family to receive friends Friday, December 19, 2025 from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00am at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.



