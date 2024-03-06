VICKERS, Wayne M.



VICKERS, Wayne M., 71, of Springfield, passed away on Friday March 2, 2024 at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, Ohio. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 7, 1952 the middle child of the late Wallace and Evelyn (Neal) Vickers. He was a devoted husband and loving father. In his early years he attended Clark Jr. High and Springfield High School. He also graduated from Urbana College with a degree in Accounting. In both high school and college, he ran cross country. Wayne worked for DT&I Railroad and retired from Honda of America. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Christina "Chris" (Nicewaner); one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Vickers; two brothers, Gene and Doug; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Nicewaner) Harder and his grand dog, Dallas. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, March 8, 2024 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Clark County SPCA.



