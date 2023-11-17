Vick, Edna



Edna Vick, a Dayton resident for over 70 years, transitioned from earth to Glory on October 31, 2023. She leaves the following message for family and friends:



"Give me my flowers while I yet live, so I can see the beauty that they bring."



You did this when over 200 of you showed up to celebrate as I approached 100 years old at Mt. Enon Baptist Church John F. Cunningham Family Life Center on November 30, 2019.



Now God has called me for my final celebration to meet with Him. God blessed me with a long life from January 1, 1920-October 31, 2023. There is no need to say or do anything else, except Thank God!



It's my desire not to have a funeral where family and friends gather to pay their respects, because you have already done that.



All that I did on this earth was in the Name of Jesus and my aim was to please Him.



Behold, thou hast made my days as an handbreadth; and mine age is as nothing before thee: " (Psalm 39:5a)



Lovingly Yours,



Edna Vick



