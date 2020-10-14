VICENA, Eileen Eileen Vicena, age 93, of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Eileen was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 10, 1927, to the late James E. and Nancy (Logan) Fugate. Eileen worked for Ohio Casualty Insurance Company for many years and after retirement, she enjoyed attending the Ladies Aide gatherings for retirees. She was an active member and volunteer at Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years. Eileen will be dearly missed by her son, James Robin "Rob" (Jodi) Vicena; her grandchildren, Olivia and Henry; her sister, Jean Fetherland; her nieces, Amy Cholkas and Susie Blalock, as well as other extended family and close friends. Eileen was preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred Henderson, James "Buddy" Fugate, Dorothy Butts, Louise Fugate and Elmer Fugate, as well her dear friends, June Morner and Elinor Simmons. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery.

