Vice, Hazel

Hazel passed away 4/20/23 at 96 years young. She was born in Staffordshire, England and came to the U.S. as the war bride of Harold R. Vice. Preceded in death by husband Harold, son David Michael, and daughter Tia Michelle. Survived by sons Nicholas Vice (Jenny), Marvin Vice (Jennifer), and daughter Sharon Hoefer (Michael), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a love of people and unique sense of humor that made people laugh. She was known for her strawberry pies. She donated her body to Wright State School of Medicine. A memorial service with be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Discover Classical/Dayton Public Radio, 126 N. Main St., Suite 100, 45402; or Channel 16, 110 S. Jefferson St., 45402 c/o Membership.

