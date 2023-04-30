X

Vice, Hazel

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Vice (Keates), Hazel n/a "n/a"

Hazel passed away 4/20/23 at 96 years young. She was born in Staffordshire, England and came to the U.S. as the war bride of Harold R. Vice. Preceded in death by husband Harold, son David Michael, and daughter Tia Michelle. Survived by sons Nicholas Vice (Jenny), Marvin Vice (Jennifer), and daughter Sharon Hoefer (Michael), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a love of people and unique sense of humor that made people laugh. She was known for her strawberry pies. She donated her body to Wright State School of Medicine. A memorial service with be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Discover Classical/Dayton Public Radio, 126 N. Main St., Suite 100, 45402; or Channel 16, 110 S. Jefferson St., 45402 c/o Membership.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Freeman, Michael
2
Bowling, Barbara
3
Alexander, Jeanne
4
Balmer, John
5
Barbarino, Carol
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top