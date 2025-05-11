VIA, Richard



Richard (Rick) A. Via, age 77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on May 04, 2025. Rick was born November 30, 1947 to Emerson and Dorothy (Spriggs) Via in Springfield, Ohio. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, he used the skills learned in the service to transition into a career in data processing. Known for his sharp mind and steady work ethic, Rick spent many years building and maintaining mainframe computer systems for employers such as the Ohio Board of Education and Laidlaw Waste Systems. Outside of his professional life, Rick enjoyed watching his kids and other family playing sports, including bowling, baseball, and softball. He later turned his bowling passion into working many years at Beaver-Vu Bowl. He was a NASCAR fan, a regular at local car shows, and cherished time spent watching his grandkids grow. For many years, he had a morning tradition of meeting friends at local restaurants for breakfast conversations, calling themselves the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out). Rick is survived by his children, Staci (Heath) Friessen, and Andrew (Jamie) Via, his grandchildren: Felix, Molly, Sophia, Lily, and Emmy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Via and Marjorie Hutslar. In accordance with his wishes, Rick's cremation will not be accompanied by a formal service.





