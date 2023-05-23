Vest, Gary H.



Gary H. Vest, age 72, of Gratis, OH passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, OH. He was born May 5, 1951 in Hinton, WV to the late Ronald and Lena Vest. Gary was an avid hunter, fisherman and former hunter safety instructor; and member of the Camden Masonic Lodge #159. He retired from AK Steel in 2003 and later retired from Preble County Council on Aging after 10 years of employment. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother Larry Vest. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deb Vest of Gratis; daughters Christy (Chris) Wells of Camden and Julie (Jason) Hogg of Eaton; grandchildren Brianna (Alex) Steele of Middletown, Jordan Wells of Trenton, Hunter Sowder of Dayton and Faith Sowder of Dayton; brothers David Carson of Trenton and Ronald Vest of Moorehead, KY; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home (formerly Lindloff-Zimmerman), 113 Ada Doty Street, Gratis, OH with Jimmy Combs officiating. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to www.gardfuneralhome.com

