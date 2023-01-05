VERWIEBE, Eon R.



46, Springfield, passed away December 6, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Survivors include his mother, Kathleen Allen; one sister, Simone LeMasters; grandmother, Nancy (Paul) McCarty; one niece, Jaela; one nephew, Kyzer and a good friend Lee. Eon's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 7 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Spring Meadow Apartments Clubhouse (corner of Villa Rd. and Middle Urbana Rd.). Memories and condolences may be shared at www.conroyfh.com. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

