Veronica Cetone

Cetone, Veronica



passed away on January 22, 2026, in Springboro, Ohio. Born on May 31, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, Veronica filled her years with joy and warmth that touched everyone around her. For many years, she served as the head cook for Northridge local schools, where she was known for her dedication and the love she put into every meal. Upon retiring, she continued to share her passion for food with her family, who enjoyed many of her delicious creations. Veronica had a bubbly personality that made her a joy to be around. She shared many wonderful memories with her group of girlfriends, often traveling together and creating adventures that would last a lifetime. Family was very important to her; she cherished the moments spent together and always made time for those she loved. She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Ray) Geis and Christopher (Missy) Cetone; her twin sister, Maria Sipple; her grandchildren, Kristina (Justin) Brackenhoff, Addison Cetone, and Jaxson Cetone; and her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kaleb, Aiden, and Gavin. They will all carry her memory in their hearts. Veronica was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Cetone; her parents, Frank and Irene Luckoski; and her brother, Frank Luckoski. She will be missed dearly, but her legacy of love and laughter will remain with all who knew her. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 2, 2026 from 12:30-1:30pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424. The service will follow at 1:30pm. Veronica will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



