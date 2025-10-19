Vernon Highley

Highley, Vernon



Vernon Ray Highley, age 77, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 13, 2025 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born November 9, 1947 in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Vernon and Ruby Alice (Trimble) Highley. Vernon Ray grew up in the Breiel Blvd Church of God, but for years belonged to Grace Baptist Church, and later Urbancrest Baptist Church. He was a 1965 graduate of Middletown High School, earned a B.A. in Accounting from Miami University, and served one term in the United States Air Force. If you played with or against him then you know he was one of the best basketball players Middletown ever produced.



Vernon Ray worked at the Highley Bros. service station in Middletown, owned and operated by his father and his uncles, Jim and John Highley. He also worked as an accountant at ARMCO, but eventually retired from Cornerstone Consolidated in West Chester. He loved sports, history, Southern Gospel, and Bluegrass Gospel music. Most of all, he loved weekend trips to sites where he explored those interests.



In addition to his parents, Vernon Ray was preceded in death by his sisters, Verna Faye Highley-Fordyce and Rita Kay Highley Tibbs, and a brother-in-law, Tom Tibbs. He is survived by his two sons, Benjamin (Tiffany) Highley and Peter (Kathryn) Highley, ten grandchildren, Isaiah, Natalie, Noah, Gabriella, Elijah, Abigail, Adelyn, Isaac, Micah, and Malachi, a brother-in-law, Warren 'Butch' Fordyce, and numerous Highley cousins who loved him.



A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM by Pastor Adam Profitt. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



