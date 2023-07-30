Ventolo, Martha Kay "Marti"



VENTOLO, Martha Kay, age 81, of Enon passed away peacefully on July 26, 2023. She was born in Union County, Ohio to the late Francis and Lociel Cramer. Martha married the love of her life, Joseph A Ventolo, Jr. on May 4, 1962. Martha graduated from Wilmington College after earning a Bachelor's of Art degree and went on to work as the director of Preschool at Enon United Methodist Preschool. Martha proudly volunteered at the US Airforce Museum, dedicating over 6000 hours of her time over the years. She was a long-time member of the Enon UMC. Marti was a loving, compassionate, and kindhearted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brothers, Francis Cramer and David Cramer; sister, Georgina Almazon; and son-in-law, Loman T. Fisher III. Martha leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband of 61 years, Joseph Ventolo, Jr.; devoted daughters, Christina Fisher, Karen (Phil Wilson) Woodward, and Joelle (John Musgrove) Ventolo; sister, Elizabeth Jones; grandchildren, Loman (Sylvia) Fisher IV; Victor (Jaclyn) Woodward, Kaylyn (Chris) Hemmelgarn, Jonathan (Jessica) Sheridan, Aaron (Jen) Woodward, Tyler (Julia) Woodward, and Sarah Sheridan; great-grandson, Ben; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and dear friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Adkins Funeral Home (7055 Dayton Road. Enon) from 1pm  3pm and from 6pm  8pm. A funeral service honoring Martha's life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Enon United Methodist Church at 2pm (calling hours at church for one hour prior, 1pm  2pm). Burial to follow at Enon Cemetery.



