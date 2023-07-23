VENRICK, Mary



VENRICK, Mary, 77, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Wickshire Senior Living. She was born February 19, 1946 in Springfield the daughter of the late Raymond and Lydia (Watkins) Freking. Mary worked as a Family Counselor for Wellspring (previously Family Services Agency) for 23 years. Prior to that she sold real estate for Max McDorman Realtors and worked at Kissell Co. for 10 years. She had also served on the State Board of Counselor and Social Work for several years. Mary was an avid dog lover. She had two therapy dogs, Sadie and Kaly, whom she took to work with her and most recently had rescued another dog, Molly. Her other hobbies included scrapbooking, sewing and horses. When she was younger her horse Rocky was her pride and joy. Survivors include her husband of over 52 years, Barry; two daughters and their spouses, Kristy (Andreas Kleinert) Venrick and Mandy (Nick) Books; three granddaughters, Brielle, Sabrina and Delaney. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Wendling and Janet Ryan. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior from 10:30am  12:00pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church or Day City Hospice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com