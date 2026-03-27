Venita Handy

Photo of Venita Handy

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Venita Handy
Obituaries
23 hours ago
X

Handy, Venita Sherry

Venita Sherry (Lawson) Handy of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Saturday March 21, 2026. She was born to the late Rev. Glenn & Vennie (McKinney) Lawson on May 22, 1946 in Frenchburg, KY. Sherry was preceded in death by her late husband of 53 years, Harold Wayne Handy and her brother David Glenn Lawson. Sherry is survived by her two children Myra Dawn Handy and Stephen Wayne (Alisa) Handy, her grandchildren William Wayne Handy and Abbi Davis Handy as well as her cousin whom she considered as a sister, Barbara (Smith) Perkins of Middletown, Ohio as well as many family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday March 28, 2026 from 11am to 1pm at Anderson Funeral Home 40 North Main Street, Springboro OH. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ohio/springboro/anderson-funeral-home/8455

In Other News
1
Nancy Bowman
2
Gary Lee
3
Joseph Kelly
4
Margie Stratman
5
Benny Mikes