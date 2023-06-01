Venable, Billy Keith



Billy K. Venable 96 years old, resident of Oxford, Ohio passed away on May 28th peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Berea, Kentucky on April 14, 1927. Billy was a dedicated working man, retiring at age 88 from A.O.K. Maintenance, Inc. He was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran, serving in World War II and the Korean War.



Billy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosa Lee whom he doted on and cared for until the end.



He is lovingly remembered by his son Robert (Deborah) and children Dawn, Matt and Mark, daughter Joanna (Doug) and children Tonya (Jason) and Sean (Sharon) and youngest daughter Connie (Juan) with children Reagan, Heather and Holly. Billy also has 22 great grandchildren who will forever cherish his memory of laughter, jokes and kindness.



The funeral service will be held Friday, June 2nd at Rose Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Allen from Faith Pentecostal Church officiating the service. Military honors will be performed at his final resting place.

