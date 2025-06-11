Velasco, Nehemias Buzon



Nehemias Buzon Velasco ("Nemi" to friends or "Lolo" to family), age 90, from Kettering, Ohio and Marco Island, Florida, passed away in Kettering, Ohio on May 31, 2025. Lolo is preceded in death by his sister Ellen ("Baby") Martin and is survived by his wife Adela ("Lola") and family: Sons - Nehemias ("Ned") Velasco II, Jonathan ("Jon") Velasco (wife Janet and children Sophia and Elaina), and Mark Velasco (wife Shannon and children Alexander ("Alec") (wife Morgan), Adam (wife Anna Marie), Andrew ("Andy"), and Amy Moyer (husband Kyle). Siblings  Lily Bascon (husband Pat), Abner Velasco (wife Eleanor), Grace Shinn (husband Ross), Glady Reyes (husband Frendell), and Frank Velasco (wife Candy). He is also survived by the families of his siblings, nieces and nephews, and countless close friends who the family considers part of the extended Velasco family. Lola and the Velasco family extend their deepest appreciation to Lolo's hospice, dialysis, and physician care teams. A Celebration of Life for Lolo will be held at Kettering Adventist Church on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. For complete remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com



