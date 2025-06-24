VEG, Stephen M. "Chappie"



86, of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 20, 2025. Steve was born to Steven & Catherine Veg on Sept. 30, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather & devoted Christian. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1957 and received a Bachelor of Education from Hannibal LaGrange College in 1977. Steve was a U.S. Navy veteran and served as Senior Pastor of the (former) First Baptist Church of Northridge (1980-2014). He also served as a hospice chaplain for over 20 years and was the chaplain for the Vandalia, Harrison Twp. and Butler Twp. Fire Departments for many years. Steve received the President's Award from the Northridge Community Development Corp. and was inducted to the Northridge Hall of Fame in 2008. In addition, he served as a board member of the Bridge Credit Union for over 20 years. Steve was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Patricia "Pat" Veg. Survived by his daughters & sons-in-law, Diane & Dave Keebaugh and Kimberly & Wayne Combs; his brother, Mike Veg (Doug Gibson); sister, Sandy Baker (Steve); grandson, Josh Combs (fiancee' Madison Wise); many other relatives & friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 25 at the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church, 4800 Payne Ave., Dayton, OH 45414, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Steve Nickels, officiating. The burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church in Steve's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



