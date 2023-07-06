Veal, Saundra Lee
Saundra Lee Veal, age 81, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023. Memorial service 1:00 pm Saturday, July 8, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hour 12 noon at which time family will receive friends.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
