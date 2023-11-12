Vazquez, Washington R.



Professor Emeritus Washington Rampa Vázquez, age 101 of Oxford, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. He was born in Rivera, Uruguay on June 11, 1922 to the late Isabelino Vázquez and Julia Rampa Vázquez.



Professor Vazquez taught language and literature in Montevideo, Uruguay then in 1965, he joined the staff of Miami University as a Professor of Spanish and Portuguese. He retired in 1992 to concentrate on his writings.



Washington is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maria S. Vázquez; daughters, Isabel George and Carlota (Michael) Lowell; grandchildren, Aaron George, Michael (Tian) George, Julianne (Logan) Hayden, and Joshua Lowell; great-grandchildren, Lila George and Robert "Bobby" George; siblings, Nilda Vásquez Krey and Humberto Vásquez; as well as many extended family members and former students. Mass of Intention - Nov. 25 at 9:00 am St. Mary. Full Obituary: www.browndawsonflick.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com