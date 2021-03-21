VAWTER, E. George



E. George Vawter, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021, at Miami



Valley 1 Hospital South. He was born in Mansfield, OH, to George S. and Mirl (Slick) Vawter. George served in the Army Air Corp in WWII and then earned his Bachelor's



degree from Otterbein



College, Westerville, Ohio, in 1948, and began teaching at



elementary schools around Columbus and then Dayton.



During a summer break, he worked as Purchasing Agent for a local home-builder and accepted a job managing construction of apartments in West Virginia. George returned to Ohio to resume his teaching career in the Kettering City Schools. He later earned a Master's in Education Administration from



Miami University. He became the Principal of Moraine



Meadows Elementary School and retired after 23 years. He was later inducted into Kettering Schools' Chester A. Roush Hall of Fame. After retirement, George continued working in education as a supervisor of student teachers at the University of Dayton. Following this and at the request of Kettering Board of Education, he completed a school term as principal for a colleague in Kettering who retired early. A short time later, he designed and taught Golf classes as an Adjunct



Instructor at Sinclair Community College and remained in that position for 25 years until the age of 90. Interests outside work were wide and varied. He learned woodworking from his father, he built many pieces of furniture for two of his homes, which he also worked with the builders to design. He participated in the Dayton Barbershop Society for a year. George enjoyed Opera and was a non-singing supernumerary in 27 productions of Dayton Opera. He also pursued a life-long interest in flying, and earned his Private Pilot's license. George was honored in "Who's Who in the Midwest". Preceded in death by parents, George S. and Mirl (Slick) Vawter,



sister Jan Hypes and a brother John Vawter. George is



survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Helen (Newberry Mathis) Vawter, his two children from a previous marriage, Gregory Ross Vawter (Anne) and Georgia Lee Gregory, grandson, Bryan Joshua Gregory (Michelle), sister Louise Churchill, six nieces and one nephew. He is already greatly missed.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Dayton Opera Guild, 126 N. Main St. #210 Dayton, OH 45402. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



