VAUHGN, Marlene

VAUGHN (nee Meigs), Marlene G.M.



Marlene G.M. (nee Meigs) Vaughn, beloved wife of Dr. Jack C. Vaughn of Oxford, adoring mother of Holly



(Joseph) Dobler of Lexington, KY, Jennifer Vaughn of West Chester, OH, and Dr. Robin



(Steven) Hirshorn of Mt. Airy, MD. Loving grandmother of



Peter (Kate) Dobler of Xenia, OH, Michael Dobler of Cincinnati, OH, and Benjamin (Madeline) Dobler of Cincinnati, OH, and great-grandmother of Rowan and Aspen Dobler of Xenia, OH, and Abigail Dobler of Cincinnati, OH. She is also survived by her siblings, Karen Clark, Virginia Valentino, Mark Meigs and Mack Meigs of Harris Co, TX, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Sarah Meigs of Baytown, TX. Marlene and Jack married on August 17, 1963, in Baytown, TX, at the Presbyterian Church, and have been members of the Oxford, OH, Presbyterian Church since first coming to Oxford in 1966. Marlene passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at the age of 78, at Bethesda North Hospital. Marlene loved traveling, photography, playing bridge, and for many years bringing joy to



residents in a local nursing home through her work in



activities. Graveside services will be held at the Oxford



Cemetery, 4385 Oxford Millville Road, Oxford, Ohio 45056, on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com.

