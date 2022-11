VAUGHN, Sharon



Age 72, of Dayton passed Friday, November 11, 2022. She is survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11AM, Friday, November 18, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10-11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.



