Vaughn, Elmer Russell



age 88, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Elmer was born in Alexandria, Indiana on February 2, 1935, to John Harvey and Molly (Harris) Vaughn. Elmer graduated from London High School, London, Kentucky and moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where he worked for Conrail Railroad for 40 years, retiring in 1997. He served in the U.S. Army Airborne Battle Group 101st Infantry from 1958 until 1964. On May 17, 1958, in Jellico, Tennessee, he married Wanda Jean Collinsworth and they celebrated 65 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Jean Vaughn and two daughters, Paula (Doug) Gilliam of Mesa, Arizona, and Susan (Kyle) Radcliffe of Columbus, Ohio, his grandchildren, Misty (Chris) Rogers; Nicole (Matt) Jones; Michelle (Eric Montgomery) Withrow; Brooke (Bennett) Allen; Tara (Manny) Resendiz-Trejo; and Joshua (Heather Quinn) Radcliffe and eight great grandchildren, Christopher Rogers, Jr; Madisyn and Kaleb Withrow, Easton Montgomery; Dominic and Gabe Resendiz; Hank and Myla Jones. Two sisters, Amata Johnson of London, Kentucky and Nieata Bailey of Fairfield, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Elmer was preceded in death by his mother and father; grandparents; three brothers, Ross, Rondall and Dewey Ray Vaughn and sister Oleta Lois Vaughn; brother-in-law, Robert Earl Johnson and a nephew, Michael Bailey. Funeral services will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Jake Jacobs of Princeton Pike Church of God, officiating. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Princeton Pike Church of God Bereavement fund or a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



