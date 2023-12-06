Vaughn, Christopher



Christopher Vaughn, age 66 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 1, 2023. Chris was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 14, 1957, to Elmer Vaughn and Elsie Mae (Freeman) Vaughn. Chris was a fun-loving guy and had many friends that will dearly miss him. Chris is survived by his son, James Vaughn; his two sisters, Frances Lewis and Tonya Vaughn; three stepchildren, Kelly, Shawna, and Christopher; four grandchildren, Dylan, Melissa, Matthew, and Michael; a great grandson, Cove; and numerous other family and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his spouse, Melanie "Dale" Vaughn; his daughter, Christina Vaughn; his parents, Elmer Vaughn and Elsie Mae Vaughn; and his siblings, Teresa Jones, William "Bucky" Vaughn, and James Vaughn.



Private services will take place at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



