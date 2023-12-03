Vaughan, Frances

Vaughan (Hoback), Frances Jacqueline "Jackie"



Frances Jacqueline "Jackie" Vaughan, 87, of Springfield, passed away November 29, 2023, in Miami Valley Hospital. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in the funeral home with entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com