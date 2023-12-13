Vaughan, Engrid

Vaughan (Emerson), Engrid



Engrid Emerson Vaughan, 78, of Hamilton, OH, passed away at the Alois Alzheimer Center on October 10, 2023. She was born to the late Myron and Olga (Berger) Emerson on June 18, 1945, in Owensville, IN. Engrid was a retired federal attorney having worked for the National Labor Relations Board at the Cincinnati office. She took great pride in her work and cherished those with whom she worked. Engrid was a member of The Shandon Congregational Church in Shandon, OH where she sang in the choir. Engrid also volunteered her time and money with several charities in the greater Cincinnati area. She is survived by her children, Nathan (Erin) Vaughan of Fort Branch, IN, Timothy Vaughan of Oxford, OH, and Jonathan (Sarah) Vaughan of Hamilton, OH; sister Myra Emerson of Chapel Hill, NC and brother Quentin Emerson of Owensville, IN; grandchildren, Jenna, Emily, Abigail, Jessica, and James Vaughan; and numerous cousins, neighbors, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 1pm until the time of the service at 3pm at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road in Ross, OH. Donations can be made to The Shandon Congregational Church, St. Paul United Church of Christ, The National Audubon Society, and The Arbor Day Foundation. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com