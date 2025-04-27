Varga, Virginia

Varga (MacMillan), Virginia Lee "Ginny"



June 19, 1929  April 15, 2025



Virginia Lee Varga, a beloved mother, friend, and trailblazer in Montessori education, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. Born on June 19, 1929, to William and Rose MacMillan, Virginia dedicated her life to the growth and well-being of children around the world, shaping generations through her passion for learning, peace, and service. A proud graduate of the University of Dayton (1951), Virginia ("Ginny") was a remarkable student-athlete who competed in basketball, field hockey, softball, and volleyball, earning her a place in the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1987, she received the university's Alumni Special Achievement Award, and in 2000, she was presented with an honorary Doctor of Education degree. She was also inducted into the Ohio Women's Hall of Fame in 1998 for her work as a pioneering educator. In 1962, she was one of the first in the nation to receive an American Montessori Society (AMS) credential signed by Nancy McCormick Rambush and an Association Montessori Internationale (AMI) Diploma signed by Mario M. Montessori. In the same year, alongside her husband, Donald Varga, she co-founded Gloria Dei Montessori School, the first Montessori school in Ohio. Her pioneering spirit led to the establishment of the first Montessori toddler program in the United States in 1966. In 1981, along with Carole Wolfe Korngold, she created the first teacher education program for infant and toddler Montessori specialists through the Center for Montessori Teacher Education/NY (CMTE/NY) providing Montessori infant and toddler credential preparation programs in New York, as well as trainings in Arizona, Canada, Hawaii, Michigan, Ohio, and Puerto Rico. In 1988, she helped launch the Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (MACTE) setting standards for excellence in Montessori teacher preparation programs worldwide. Her influence spanned continents. Virginia educated thousands of students, trained hundreds of Montessori teachers, and helped establish and inspire Montessori schools in communities large and small, including underserved and war-torn regions in Central America. Having served multiple roles in the American Montessori Society, in 1993, she was named the American Montessori Society Living Legacy-a recognition of her monumental impact on the global Montessori movement. As successful and devoted as Ginny was to her work, she also had other talents and interests. She was an accomplished painter, dancer, world-traveler, and lover of nature. With her playful spirit and competitive drive, she was always ready for new adventures, games, and sports. A competitive tennis player, she celebrated her 90th birthday by playing in a tournament with friends and family. To quote a friend, "Ginny was a fabulous thinker, a delightful playmate, a vicious competitor, and a mischievous soul." Her inner child, inquisitive mind, and love for discovery remained strong until the end. A faithful Catholic, her deep spiritual conviction guided her lifelong commitment to peace, justice, education, and care for the poor, hungry, and homeless. Her passion for Montessori education was matched only by her love for her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Varga and brother, William MacMillan Jr. She is survived by her sister, Rosemarie Meyer (Ron), children, Michelle Conrad (Jon), Don Varga (Elise), and her cherished grandchildren, Ethan Varga, Dylan Varga, and Ben Conrad. Her legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched, the schools she built, and the ideals she carried with grace and strength. She will always be remembered. She will be forever missed. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 27th at St. Henry Catholic Church on Springboro Pike in Dayton, Ohio followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the American Montessori Society Teacher Scholarship Fund. Memories can be shared at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



