VANNORSDALL, Linda I.



Age 77 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lois Clark. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, James Vannorsdall; sons, Dennis (Kate) Vannorsdall of Satellite Beach, FL, Jeff (Monica) Vannorsdall of Dayton, OH, Allen Vannorsdall of Dayton, OH; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Edward Clark, Jr. of Dayton, OH, David Clark of Spring Valley, OH, Carol Glover of Ft. Mitchell, AL, Karen Kruezer of Bowling Green, KY, Robert Clark of Circleville, OH, and Betty Mueller of Dayton, OH; as well as numerous other family and friends. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1962 and married Jim later that year on November 24. Linda was active in many activities while her sons were growing up, volunteering as a PTA Member, Cub Scout Den Mother and a Little League Parent. She had many interests and hobbies throughout her life to include boating, camping, tennis, golf, gardening, collecting, and NASCAR. She enjoyed traveling especially if it involved the sun and the beach. Linda loved playing cards with family and friends, and was known for taking her grandchildren's nickels and dimes during holiday gatherings. She was a long-standing member of The Milton Athletic Club. Linda will be remembered as a loving wife, mom, sister, grandma, and nanny… a selfless person who would do anything for anyone. A visitation will be held on April 10, 2021, from 4pm until 6pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont. A Memorial Service will follow visitation at 6pm. Condolences and memories of Linda can be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

