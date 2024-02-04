VanLieu, Harry Edgar



Harry Edgar VanLieu, 83, of Hamilton, OH, born on March 13, 1940, in Trenton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 21, 2024, in O'Fallon, IL. Harry was committed to his faith, loved golf, playing cards, watching baseball, photography, traveling the world and spending time with his large extended family. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran where he was an aviation structural mechanic for four years and a "roof rat" on the USS Hancock before going on to trade school and a successful career as an aircraft mechanic with Delta Airlines. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Howard VanLieu and Ruth (nee Whittaker) Taylor; his cherished wife of more than 24 years, Dorothy "Dottie" VanLieu (nee Perkins); and his sibling Preston Taylor. Harry is survived by his beloved companion, Winnie Brock of Hamilton, OH; four children, Lisa (Mark) Sletten of IL, Valerie (Mike) Brown of IL, Kathy (Cort) Greene of OH, and John Molumby of OH; his siblings Robert VanLieu of PA, Lorraine "Bonnie" (John) Graner of FL, Victoria (Hansel) von Allmen of Switzerland; eleven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made in Harry's honor to the Alzheimer's Association: https://act.alz.org/donate. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.



"We're all just walking each other home."



Private services will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon,IL



