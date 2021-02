VANDERPOOL, Steven D.



Passed away on February 16, 2021. He was born March 10, 1942, in Middletown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by



parents, Elmo and Effie (Price) Vanderpool and brother,



Daniel. There will be a private burial at Woodside Cemetery. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs



Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com