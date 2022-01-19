VANDERPOOL,



Ronnie Dean



Age 67, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for 15 days. He was born August 26, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, and lived in this area all his life. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed playing his guitar in many local bands, riding his Harley Davidson, and loved spending time with his family. Preceding him in death was his mother, Alta (Howard) Vanderpool in 2020. He is survived by his father, Hayes Vanderpool; wife of 35 years, Sherry Vanderpool; five children, Jason Vanderpool, Ronda (Josh) Hall, Ronnie Jr. Vanderpool (Amanda



Thompson), Tiffany Carroll and Brittany Vanderpool; six grandchildren, Steven, Darian, Ashley, Braydin, Shealyn and Benjamin; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael Vanderpool; two sisters, Regina (Steve) Fairchild and Angela (John) Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Visitation will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Ross officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



