Vanderhule, Robert "Bob" 80, of Dayton passed away November 8, 2023. He was born on January 29, 1943 in San Francisco, CA to the late George and Viola Mae. He proudly served his country as a Lieutenant, Naval Pilot, in the US Navy doing 3 tours in Vietnam. While in college at Corpus Christi, Bob was a basketball star while also excelling at other sports. He was the operator/owner of Buckhorn Tavern since 1981, known as Buckhorn Bob. Bob was survived by his loving wife Deborah (pictured), who passed away shortly after. Bob is survived by his daughters Bonnie Bauman and Sheila (Bruce) Petry; grandchildren Dan (Kendra) Bauman, Becky (Blake) Witherington, Maria (Dale) Gibson, Jerry Volk III, Danielle Petry; siblings; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Bob never knew a stranger and leaves a long-lasting impression on all.



A Celebration of Life Service for Bob and Deborah will be held January 21, 2024 from 3-6pm; with an open house from 3-5:30pm at the Buckhorn Tavern 8800 Meeker Rd., Dayton OH 45414. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



