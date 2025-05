Vanderburgh, Paul Montgomery



age 64 from Oakwood, OH, passed away peacefully February 17, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m. at Dayton Country Club in Dayton, Ohio. There will be a short ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. and a heartfelt celebration to follow! Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



